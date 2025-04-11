Windy and warmer weather returns for the weekend

The wind stays a lot lighter today, so even though we will see a high near 70 with mostly sunny skies again, it should be a lot more comfortable compared to yesterday.

We don't get as cold overnight, only dropping into the mid 40s for Saturday morning.

Strong winds kick in Saturday, pumping in warmer weather from the south. Highs will be in the low 80s, but the combination of dry air and winds around 35 mph in the afternoon will create a high fire danger. Hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread quickly out of control.

The wind won't be as strong Sunday, but it will still be breezy, keeping the fire danger around. Highs will be in the low 80s again with a few more clouds mixing in with the sunshine.

Late Sunday night, a few spotty showers will move through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, but it looks like most of us will stay dry.

We cool off to start the next workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy with low 60s in the afternoon. Although cooler, the wind will keep the fire danger high.

The wind finally lightens up Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny with mid 60s.

We warm into the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday with a few clouds.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 44

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 81

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 82

