Windy end to the workweek with scattered storms

The warm-up continues today, making for a really nice afternoon! It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s!

Mostly clear skies overnight will give us a good view of the total lunar eclipse! The moon should have a rusty, red color from roughly 1:30 to 2:30.

The wind will begin to pick up into the Friday morning commute, which will help keep us fairly warm for a March morning. We'll start the day with low 50s and some sunshine.

A strong area of low pressure in the Hearltand will make for a windy Friday with speeds of 30-40 mph in Omaha. This will cause a high fire danger. Hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread quickly out of control. We should have enough time to push into the low and mid 70s by the middle of the afternoon, but we likely start to cool off faster than normal later in the afternoon.

A few isolated pockets of light rain could start to pop up across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa as early as the lunch hour, but spotty storms will start to mix in after 2 p.m. Friday. Scattered storms will move north as we go later in the afternoon and into the evening. A couple of these storms could reach severe levels. The biggest concern with any severe storms will be damaging wind, but a couple pockets of hail will also be possible. A weak tornado is also possible in the region. While a lot of us will at least see some rain Friday, there will be a handful of neighborhoods that stay dry.

There will be some leftover scattered rain around overnight, and as strong wind blows in colder weather from the north, some of the rain could change into snow, mainly in northeast Nebraska. While there shouldn't be much snow stick to the ground, as it falls, the strong wind will greatly reduce visibility at times.

There could still be a few raindrops and snowflakes around Saturday morning, but most of us will be dry. Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, windy, and colder. The high fire danger will continue for spots that didn't see much rain Friday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

The wind will be lighter Sunday, we see more sunshine, and start to warm up! Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Monday will be breezy, but warmer, for St. Patrick's Day. Highs will be in the low 70s with a lot of sunshine.

Tuesday will be a little breezy at times too, but we stay in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

There's a lot of uncertainty on timing right now, but there's the chance for some rain and/or snow to move in Tuesday or Wednesday. Nothing is a guarantee yet, but we'll keep you updated the next few days as things become a little more clear.

We likely cool off either way Wednesday, dropping into the upper 40s with some extra wind.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Nice!

High: 77

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Lunar Eclipse

Low: 53

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

P.M. Rain/Storms

Windy

High: 75

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

A.M. Rain/Snow

Windy

High: 48

