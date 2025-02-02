Winter returns with cold temps this week, but will any snow come with it?

We will have one final warm day today with highs reaching the upper 50s. The sun will be back, and the wind will be lighter.

Winter returns starting Monday, with highs in the low 40s and lows in the teens. Breezy from the north will help bring in the colder weather.

The clouds return Tuesday as we get colder, highs will be in the mid 30s.

Some light freezing drizzle is possible on Wednesday, but most stay dry. The best chance for this will be southeast of Omaha. Some slick spots are possible where any rain falls. Highs on Wednesday will hold in the mid 30s.

The sun returns by late week, but the cold weather continues with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.

More small rain or snow chances come Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

Low: 31

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Colder

High: 40

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Colder

High: 34

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Some Freezing Rain

High: 58

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.