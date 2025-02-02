Winter returns with cold temps this week, but will any snow come with it?

We will have one final warm day today with highs reaching the upper 50s. The sun will be back, and the wind will be lighter.
Winter returns starting Monday, with highs in the low 40s and lows in the teens. Breezy from the north will help bring in the colder weather.
The clouds return Tuesday as we get colder, highs will be in the mid 30s.
Some light freezing drizzle is possible on Wednesday, but most stay dry. The best chance for this will be southeast of Omaha. Some slick spots are possible where any rain falls. Highs on Wednesday will hold in the mid 30s.
The sun returns by late week, but the cold weather continues with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.
More small rain or snow chances come Saturday.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Above Average
Low: 31
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Colder
High: 40
TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Colder
High: 34
WEDNESDAY
Cloudy
Some Freezing Rain
High: 58
