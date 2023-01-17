Winter storm arrives Wednesday.

We keep temperatures above average this afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. After a cloudy start to the day, we should be able to squeeze out some late-day sunshine. The wind will be a little lighter, up to 20 mph.

Clouds quickly thicken back up overnight as our winter storm approaches. We will drop into the upper 20s for Wednesday morning.

Late Wednesday morning, the snow and wintry mix will start to move into the Omaha metro from the southwest. Areas along and south of I-80 likely start with some wintry mix of rain, a few pockets of freezing rain, and snow. The best chance for the wintry mix and snow during the morning commute will be southwest of Omaha. If it arrives in Omaha during the morning commute, it likely won't be enough to cause any travel issues yet. Pockets of freezing rain will be more likely along and south of I-80, mainly in the morning.

Omaha should transition to all snow around the lunch hour as the snow expands north of I-80 early in the afternoon. Snow will continue to fall across the rest of the region the rest of the day, although some rain could continue to mix in down towards northwest Missouri. The snow will be heavy at times from late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. By late Wednesday night, the snow will start to lighten up and continues to break apart after midnight. The bulk of the snow will be over before the Thursday morning commute gets underway, but travel impacts will continue. Travel impacts will likely be greatest for the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

Snow totals will be smallest, from a dusting to two inches around northwest Missouri. There will be a sharp cutoff southeast of the Omaha metro between cities with very little snow and areas that will need to get out the snow shovels. We're expecting 2 to 5 inches from Beatrice, Nebraska City, and up towards Atlantic. Cities from Crete, Lincoln, Omaha, and Denison will pick up 5 to 8 inches of snow, and totals will climb higher as you head farther northwest. Columbus, Fremont, and Tekamah will end up with 6-9 inches. Northeast Nebraska will see the highest amounts with Norfolk and Wayne seeing 8 to 11 inches.

Thursday afternoon will be dry, but we stay mostly cloudy as the wind starts to lighten up. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Friday will bring a little more sunshine with highs still in the upper 20s.

We warm into the low 30s Saturday, but may dip back down into the upper 20s on Sunday. Both afternoons will be partly cloudy.

We stay near 30 to start the next workweek.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Late-Day Sun

High: 39

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Staying Dry

Low: 27

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wintry Mix and Snow

Breezy

High: 33

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Early AM Snow

Breezy

High: 28

