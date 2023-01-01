Winter Storm Begins Tomorrow

A big winter storm takes aim on the region beginning tomorrow. Impacts will be varied depending on where you live. Tomorrow morning looks dry, but by lunchtime we begin to see the precipitation move in. Omaha, Lincoln, and points south and east will be all rain. Freezing rain looks likely from a York/Wahoo/Fremont/Denison line and points north, where ice amounts upwards of 1/4" is possible. Travel will be very hazardous in this region starting Monday afternoon, avoid travelling if at all possible. Compounding the ice threat is strong winds up to 35mph, which could create scattered power outages where trees or lines fall.

We get cold enough for all snow by Tuesday, but dry air works into the system before it pulls away. The metro will only expect a dusting of snow, but places in northeast Nebraska could see upwards of 3".

We dry out on Wednesday, but we are cold. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 20s, and lows will be in the 10s.

Thursday is similar to Wednesday with cold conditions sticking around, but the winds lighten up.

We warm back up on Friday into the 40s. Then we look ahead to our next weather system on Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Staying Dry

Low: 30

MONDAY

Cloudy

PM Rain/Freezing Rain NW

High: 41

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Scattered Snow Showers

High: 30

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

High: 28

