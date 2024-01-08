Winter Storm: Final Snow Map

As the winter storm moves in this morning, from southwest to northeast, a lot of us could see a little rain first before the snow fully takes over. Watch for a few icy spots too, as things start to freeze up. The snow becomes more widespread and heavier through the morning. The moderate to heavy snow will then continue most of the day. It will also be breezy, lowering visibility as the snow falls.

With temperatures in the low 30s. this will be a heavy, wet snow most of the day, making it very hard to shovel. If possible, shovel every couple of inches through the day. While hard to clear, this will be a great snow for kids to play in! It will easily pack into snowmen, forts, and snowballs.

The snow will start to lighten up tonight, but as we get colder, the snow will start to become lighter and drier. This will make it easier to blow around, lower visibility, and drift as the wind gets stronger Tuesday. While lighter, the wind will continue overnight, and it could continue for the Tuesday morning commute in a lot of cities in far eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and northwest Missouri.

Most of the snow should end by lunch on Tuesday, although there could be some leftover pockets towards central Iowa early in the afternoon. Eastern Nebraska could even see some late-day sunshine. The wind will be blowing over 40 mph at times, blowing the snow around and blowing in colder weather. After starting the day in the mid 20s, we will fall into the low 20s for the afternoon.

TOTALS: Cities northeast of the Omaha metro will see the smallest totals, with about 3-6 inches. Omaha, cities north of Omaha, and down into southwest Iowa will pick up between 5 and 8 inches. Northeast Nebraska, south into Columbus and Lincoln, and over into northwest Missouri will see the highest totals, around 7-10 inches.

KMTV Jan. 8 Snow Map

Wednesday will be a little "warmer" with upper 20s and the wind will be lighter. A quick batch of scattered snow will move through during the afternoon.

It gets breezy again Thursday as even colder weather blows in! Highs will be in the teens with mostly cloudy skies. Late Thursday and into Friday morning, another round of snow is expected, which could add to accumulations across the region. Friday afternoon will be drier, but we will barely warm into the double digits.

There are some smaller chances for snow over the weekend, but the cold looks brutal. Highs will only be in the single digits both afternoons with mornings below zero.

MONDAY

Snow

Breezy

High: 33

MONDAY NIGHT

Snow

Breezy

Morning: 26

TUESDAY

Snow Early

Windy

Afternoon: 22

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Slightly Warmer

High: 29

