106-year-old-woman wins jackpot on birthday and casino doubles it

After winning a jackpot at a casino while celebrating her 106th birthday, a Wisconsin resident received an even bigger surprise when the casino doubled her winnings.

Serafina Papia Peterson, who goes by Sarah, celebrates her birthday with family at Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee every year. But this year, she won more than $1,000 that the casino then doubled in celebration of her milestone birthday.

“All of a sudden, we see ‘jackpot,’ and we looked down and she had pressed 400 by accident instead of the 50, and the jackpot was over a $1,000,” Peterson’s niece, Marge Larson, told WDJT-TV.

WDJT-TV reporter Tajma Hall shared photos of Peterson’s day at the casino on Facebook, saying she told her that heading to the casino was all she wanted to do for her birthday.

While Peterson’s family and the casino haven’t shared just how much the birthday girl actually won, it appears to be more than $2,000.

“I’m happy to win this money,” Peterson told ABC affiliate WISN-TV. “I don’t know what I’m going to do with it, but I’m going to make a good choice.”

The casino shared a photo of Peterson on Facebook before her big win, wishing her a happy birthday and good luck while playing the slots.

“We would like to wish Serafina a very happy 106th birthday,” it wrote. “We were surprised and elated to see our friend with her sparkly balloons in Potawatomi Marketplace today. Serafina’s loved ones shared that they come to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino as a group for her birthday every year. Thank you for sharing your special day with us and good luck!”

Peterson has lived in Milwaukee her entire life after her parents immigrated from Sicily. She enjoys singing and loved cooking her favorite dishes like spaghetti, meatballs and pizza.

Her secret to becoming a centenarian? Her love for her family and her dog, Happy.

“I want to live for my dog, he’s not a dog, he’s a person. He loves me, he takes good care of me. If I go to the bathroom and don’t show up, he comes out and looks for me,” she told WDJT-TV. “Everybody loves me and I love them too….and I also love my little dog.”

Happy birthday and congratulations, Sarah!

