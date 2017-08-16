OSI Prep Pigskin Preview: Omaha North

Omaha North is coming off a 12-1 season last year. The Vikings brought an undefeated record into the state title game. But Larry Martin's team fell short against Bellevue West for the Class A crown.

"It's disrespectful what they did to us," senior lineman Deandre Butts said. "I mean at state too, on TV. So we have to come back and be better than ever."

The Vikings return four starters on each side of the ball including running back Milton Sargbah, who averaged nearly nine yards per carry last year and scored 23 touchdowns.

"Last year we didn't go out with a bang and it was a little sour taste in the mouth," said Sargbah. "So this year we want to go out with a bang."

Larry Martin is about to begin year number 18 at the helm.

"It was obviously a very talented group but we really never had to face any adversity," said Martin. "We really talk to our kids about handling adversity and embracing it and looking at it in its ugly face and really attacking it."

Omaha North opens the 2017 campaign against Millard North on August 25.