Flat Iron District block party brings community together to kick off summer

- The event featured artists, performers, and entrepreneurs from the community, celebrating creativity and cultural pride.
- Music, dancing, and positive energy brought neighbors together to kick off the summer with unity and fun.
- Organized by The Local Art Plug and Afro Fest, the event emphasized giving back and building stronger neighborhood ties.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
As summer approaches, local groups in the Flat Iron District are setting the tone for the season with a strong dose of community connection and celebration.
On Saturday, The Local Art Plug joined forces with Afro Fest to host the Watu People Block Party — an event centered around good vibes, local love, and a vibrant sense of unity.
“It’s also a good time to give back to the community and connect with other community members… in a non-street setting,” said Xavier Jackson, founder of The Local Art Plug. “You know this year has already been crazy and summer is going to be a blast, so you might as well kick it off with a block party.”
The event was a lively showcase of local artists, entrepreneurs, and performers, highlighting the rich cultural tapestry of the area. Vendors lined the block with handmade goods, art pieces, and food — while music and dancing kept the energy high.
More than just a party, the Watu People Block Party served as a celebration of local talent and the importance of shared spaces where neighbors can connect, reflect, and uplift each other as the season begins.