Flat Iron District block party brings community together to kick off summer

The event featured artists, performers, and entrepreneurs from the community, celebrating creativity and cultural pride.

Music, dancing, and positive energy brought neighbors together to kick off the summer with unity and fun.

Organized by The Local Art Plug and Afro Fest, the event emphasized giving back and building stronger neighborhood ties.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As summer approaches, local groups in the Flat Iron District are setting the tone for the season with a strong dose of community connection and celebration.

On Saturday, The Local Art Plug joined forces with Afro Fest to host the Watu People Block Party — an event centered around good vibes, local love, and a vibrant sense of unity.

“It’s also a good time to give back to the community and connect with other community members… in a non-street setting,” said Xavier Jackson, founder of The Local Art Plug. “You know this year has already been crazy and summer is going to be a blast, so you might as well kick it off with a block party.”

The event was a lively showcase of local artists, entrepreneurs, and performers, highlighting the rich cultural tapestry of the area. Vendors lined the block with handmade goods, art pieces, and food — while music and dancing kept the energy high.

More than just a party, the Watu People Block Party served as a celebration of local talent and the importance of shared spaces where neighbors can connect, reflect, and uplift each other as the season begins.

