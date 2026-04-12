Council Bluffs senior living community honors late Air Force veteran with newly remodeled lounge space

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A Council Bluffs veteran was remembered this week as someone who helped other veterans connect.

Two years after Don Larsen — a local business owner — passed away, Primrose Senior Living unveiled the remodeled Don Larsen Veterans Lounge.

Family and neighbors gathered to admire the new artwork and celebrate the legacy of Larsen, an Air Force veteran who organized monthly coffees for those who have served.

Two of his children, Laura Swift and Tom Larsen, are not sure how he would feel about the attention.

"He would be absolutely thrilled. I think he’d be a little embarrassed that they put his name on it," Swift said.

"I think he'd be a lot embarrassed," her brother said.

Al Pulk, a Navy pilot who served in Vietnam, was a close friend of Don Larsen. They played cards together at Primrose, and Pulk says Larsen’s ability to bring veterans together served an important purpose.

"It’s important for veterans to get together and talk to other veterans. You know, it helps us relive some of our scary moments," he said.

The Primrose community is especially proud of the new mural, painted by the executive director, honoring all service branches.

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