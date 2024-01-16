Voluntary security camera database introduced in Council Bluffs

` — COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV)



Video shows...Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters. Interview with Lt. Jill Knotek.

The Council Bluffs Police Department is introducing a voluntary program where homeowners and businesses with security cameras can enroll in a database. The intention is to help police locate security footage more easily during an investigation.

The department says that police will not have access to logins for camera systems. This database will help them know who to contact for security footage during an investigation. Participants can remove their names from the database at any time.

Learn more: Councilbluffs_ia.gov

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Council Bluffs Police Department has launched a new security camera enrollment program. I'm your Southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel and i spoke with Lt. Jill Knotek about what that means. Specifically, what it means for privacy.

Here's what I was able to find out about the program.

Homeowners and businesses with security cameras can volunteer to be listed on a police department database. Council Bluffs is just the latest local department to implement a program like this.

KATRINA MARKEL: "And for the people who might be concerned that it's an invasion of privacy – is it?”

KNOTEK: "They don't have to worry about that. The information we're asking the public to give us is merely their name, their contact information and which direction their cameras might face."

Knotek says that the department will not ask for login information or have access to security cameras. It saves them time from having to go door-to-door. Participants may remove their names from the database at any time.

At the Council Bluffs Police Department, I'm your southwest Iowa neighborhood reporter, Katrina Markel.

