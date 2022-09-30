Free and affordable weekend fun around the Omaha metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This weekend there are several gatherings, festivals and fall activities in and around the Omaha metro area. Here are a few activities rounded up by the staff at 3 News Now.

CathedralFest

St. Cecilia Cathedral

701 N. 40th Street, Omaha, Nebraska

Hours: Friday at 6:30 p.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m.

"The fun begins with an adult-only concert Friday night, Saturday food contests and a spaghetti dinner/street dance, and Sunday is filled with food and games and music! Join us in this celebration of Cathedral!"

More information: CathedralFest Facebook

Churchyard Harvest Festival

Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Holy Family Community Center, 1715 Izard Street

Hours: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday

FREE

Includes: Dinner (hot dogs, hamburgers, mac 'n cheese) and entertainment provided by Omaha Mobile Stage.

Junkstock: Harvest Edition 2022

Sycamore Farms

1150 River Road Drive, Waterloo, Nebraska

Sept. 30 - Oct. 2 | Oct. 7-9

Tickets: $10 per day or $20 for a full weekend pass. Children 12 & under are free.

Shopping, music, beverages of all kinds, food and fall entertainment. Pets are welcome!

More information: Junkstock.com

Oktoberfest in Midtown

Turner Park

Friday 6-9 p.m.

"Oktoberfest is upon us and your favorite Midtown Crossing restaurants have a one-night-only German-themed neighborhood crawl planned for you! Come for the Polka Police, performing live from 6-8 pm, and stay for the delicious Oktoberfest food, beers and FUN!"

More information: Facebook

6th Annual Porchfest OMA

Gifford Park Neighborhood Market

Sunday starting at Noon

FREE

Poets and musicians performing on porches with food trucks.

More information: Porchfest Facebook

International Observe the Moon Night

OAS members are setting up at three locations: 1) Gene Leahy Mall, near the "slides" area 2) UNO, in the parking lot on the west/southwest of the Durham Science Building. 3) Flanagan Lake at the parking lot location off 174th & Ida Streets.

Saturday at 7 p.m.

FREE

More information: OAS Facebook page

Midwest Chingona Fest

Aksarben Village - Stinson Park

FREE

A celebration of strong women: "We’re celebrating National Chingona Day BIG this year! We're putting on a full on fiesta outdoors with music, delicious food, performances, shopping, & good vibes."

More information: Midwest Chingona Fest Facebook page

Jack O'Lantern World at Mahoney State Park

Mahoney State Park, Ashland, Nebraska

Sept. 30 - Oct. 30

Ticket Prices: $15 to $24

Described as kid-friendly and not scary: "This October, by popular demand, Jack O’Lantern World is coming to Omaha. We invite you to walk our amazing trail filled with 1000’s of Jack O’lanterns hand carved by over 50 artisans. Gather friends and family to experience our one-of-a-kind whimsical celebration of art, nature & fall."

More information: TheJackOLanternWorld.com/Omaha

