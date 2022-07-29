Maha Festival returns to Stinson Park Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One of the metro’s largest musical festivals every summer returns to Omaha Friday evening.

It's the 14th annual Maha Festival in Aksarben Village at Stinson Park.

3 News Now Reporter Zach Williamson talked with Maha Festival Executive Director Rachel Grace Friday morning previewing the two-day festival.

For a parking map, the full musical lineup, schedule of events, list of vendors, and to buy tickets, click here.

