Omaha Community Playhouse appoints new executive director

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Community Playhouse has named Rebecca Noble as its new executive director on Wednesday.

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) Board of Directors recently announced that it has appointed Rebecca Noble as the organization’s permanent Executive Director, who is committed through its 100th season next year (2024-2025). Noble is a longtime Omaha performer, educator and arts leader. With her deep commitment to community engagement, Noble is determined to lead OCP by its mission and core values to ensure a creative space that is for the community, by the community.

“As one of the country’s largest arts organizations, we have a responsibility to the community,” said Noble. “Right now, we have a lot to prove. I am honored and thankful to be part of this opportunity to reflect on our past, listen in the present and move forward, together, into the future with a community-focused approach to ensure OCP is a home to all of the extraordinary artists and patrons in our vibrant city for generations to come.”

Prior to retiring in 2022, Noble served as the Visual and Performing Arts Curriculum Specialist for Omaha South High School for 13 years, where she helped the school gain a solid reputation as an arts magnet in the city. She also served as the Executive Director for the Dundee Dinner Theatre. In 2020, Noble received the Governor’s Arts Award for Excellence in Arts Education.

“The Board of Directors is excited to see Rebecca (Becky) Noble lead the organization as its new Executive Director,” said OCP Board of Directors President Camille Metoyer Moten. “I've had the pleasure of watching her remarkable journey, not only as a wonderful performer, but also as an exceptional arts leader. With theatre management, directorial and arts administration and education expertise, Becky will truly help guide OCP in this next chapter as we celebrate and reflect on 100 years of theatre in Omaha.”

Next year will be OCP’s 100th season. Noble is excited to be part of this historic moment to honor the individuals who have contributed their valuable time and talents over the last 100 years and looks forward to creating a space of belonging for those to come who will propel OCP into its next century of theatre magic.

Noble has served as OCP’s Interim Executive Director since August 7. She immediately fell in love with her experience and expressed interest in leading the organization through the 100th anniversary. Noble was formally interviewed by the Board’s search committee, and it was determined she is the right individual to lead OCP in this next chapter, effective September 1. Noble succeeds Katie Broman who led the organization as Executive Director since 2017.

