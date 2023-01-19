Spend quality time with friends and family at these weekend events in the Omaha area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From dancing to car shows to stargazing, spend some quality time with friends and family with these affordable and local events happening this weekend.

Jitterbugs' Night Out

Jan. 20: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Admission is $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lesson followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org.

Midlands Auto Show

Jan. 20: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Jan. 21: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Jan. 22: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

CHI Health Center

455 North 10th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Admission is for adults $9; for Seniors $7; for Children $7; for Military $7 and children under 6 free. Free admission on Friday for those who served in the military.

Featuring the newest cars, trucks and SUVs and enjoy some family activities.

For more information visit: omahaautoshow.com.

Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite"

Jan. 20: 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 21: 7:30; Jan. 22: 2 p.m.

Hoff Family Center & Culture Center

1001 South 6th Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa 51501

Ticket prices vary.

Featuring a production of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite".

For more information visit: Chanticleer Community Theater's production of 'Plaza Suite' opens at Council Bluffs' Hoff Center

7th Annual Mac and Cheese Binge

Jan. 21: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Midtown Crossing

200 South 31st Avenue

Omaha, Nebraska 68131

Mac and Cheese samplers are $4 at participating Midtown Crossing restaurants.

Featuring mac and cheese samples and voting for the best mac and cheese in midtown.

For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com.

Winter Stargazing

Jan. 21: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Neale Woods

14323 Edith Marie Avenue

Omaha, Nebraska 68112

Admission is $5 for members; and $15 for non-members.

Featuring stargazing and a short hike.

For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org.

Nettie's Fine Mexican Restaurant Fundraiser

Jan. 22: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Stocks N Bonds

8528 Park Drive

Omaha, Nebraska 68127

It is $12 for adults and $5 for children.

Featuring live music, raffles, silent auction, face painting, a bake sale and food.

For more information on this fundraiser visit: facebook.com.

SEE MORE: Family owners say Nettie's was looted while restaurant was still smoldering following December fire

