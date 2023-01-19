Spend quality time with friends and family at these weekend events in the Omaha area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From dancing to car shows to stargazing, spend some quality time with friends and family with these affordable and local events happening this weekend.
Jitterbugs' Night Out
Jan. 20: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Admission is $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lesson followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org.
Midlands Auto Show
Jan. 20: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Jan. 21: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Jan. 22: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
CHI Health Center
455 North 10th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Admission is for adults $9; for Seniors $7; for Children $7; for Military $7 and children under 6 free. Free admission on Friday for those who served in the military.
Featuring the newest cars, trucks and SUVs and enjoy some family activities.
For more information visit: omahaautoshow.com.
Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite"
Jan. 20: 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 21: 7:30; Jan. 22: 2 p.m.
Hoff Family Center & Culture Center
1001 South 6th Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51501
Ticket prices vary.
Featuring a production of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite".
For more information visit: Chanticleer Community Theater's production of 'Plaza Suite' opens at Council Bluffs' Hoff Center
7th Annual Mac and Cheese Binge
Jan. 21: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Midtown Crossing
200 South 31st Avenue
Omaha, Nebraska 68131
Mac and Cheese samplers are $4 at participating Midtown Crossing restaurants.
Featuring mac and cheese samples and voting for the best mac and cheese in midtown.
For more information visit: midtowncrossing.com.
Winter Stargazing
Jan. 21: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Neale Woods
14323 Edith Marie Avenue
Omaha, Nebraska 68112
Admission is $5 for members; and $15 for non-members.
Featuring stargazing and a short hike.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org.
Nettie's Fine Mexican Restaurant Fundraiser
Jan. 22: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Stocks N Bonds
8528 Park Drive
Omaha, Nebraska 68127
It is $12 for adults and $5 for children.
Featuring live music, raffles, silent auction, face painting, a bake sale and food.
For more information on this fundraiser visit: facebook.com.
SEE MORE: Family owners say Nettie's was looted while restaurant was still smoldering following December fire
