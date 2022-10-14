Sarpy/Cass Health Department reports first Monkeypox case

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — A press release from Sarpy/Cass Health Department announced it has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Sarpy County.

Read the rest of the press release below:

The first case of the monkeypox virus has been confirmed in the health jurisdiction. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department (SCHD) says the individual, male, 35-44 years old, is a Sarpy County resident.

This person is isolating at home and a contact investigation is underway to inform people who may have been exposed.

The risk to the public continues to remain low, but anyone with a characteristic monkeypox rash that looks like pimples or blisters should contact their healthcare provider. Other symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion.

Monkeypox can spread to anyone regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. Monkeypox is spread through close and personal skin-to-skin contact with an infected person’s rash, scabs, body fluids, respiratory secretions, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex. Some people have been infected by handling objects such as clothing or linens used by a person with monkeypox.

Antivirals that are used to treat smallpox may be used to help patients with a monkeypox infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), nearly 27,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United States and 31 cases have been reported in the state of Nebraska. For more information, please visit the CDC website (www.cdc.gov) or call the Sarpy/Cass Health Department at (402) 339-4334.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.