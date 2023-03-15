Veta Jeffrey leaves 'effective immediately' as CEO of Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce after 11 months

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Late Wednesday afternoon, the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce announced in a news release that CEO Veta Jeffrey is leaving and Tim Burke will take over as interim CEO of the chamber "effectively immediately."

Jeffrey was announced as the CEO less than a year ago following the 20-year tenure of David Brown. A spokesman for the chamber told 3 News Now that he wouldn't be able to comment any further on why Jeffrey is leaving.

Tim Burke is a known figure in the Omaha business community.

According to the release:

"Burke served as CEO of Omaha Public Power District from 2015 until his retirement in 2021. In total, he spent 24 years with OPPD in various management and executive roles.

He has been very involved in the community, having served as Chair of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce in 2020. He has also served as Chair of the StratCom Consultation Committee and remains very involved in activities supporting Offutt Air Force Base. He and his wife, Terri, have served as Chairs of the United Way of the Midlands campaign. Tim also served as Chair of the United Way board.

“I am excited about the opportunity to assist the Chamber and the business community during this transition,” said Burke. “The Chamber’s work has always been important, and it is as critical now as it has ever been to build momentum and continue to make progress.”

Carmen Tapio, Board Chair of the Chamber, said that she and the Executive Committee have begun a search for a permanent CEO for the Chamber. She added that while the Committee will work as swiftly as possible on the search, it is likely to take several months to find the right candidate and get him or her seated in the position."

