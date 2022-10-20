Cheap Eats: Pop's Pizza and Experiments

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There's a brand new pizza joint in town. Three weeks ago, Pop's Pizza and Experiments opened its doors at the Inner Rail Food Hall.

One of the creators of the place is also the owner of W.D. Cravings. He's known for his pasta. But he's hoping to win over pizza lovers. 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole went to Pop's to check out the pizza but ended up loving his experiments, too.

If there's anybody who enjoys a good pizza, it's chef Piero Cotrina.

He says he's always wanted to make pizza.

"You taste the sauce, the cheese, and you're like, 'man, this is good'," Cotrina said.

He admits customers have a lot of pizza styles to choose from.

"There's New York, there's Neapolitan style, there's Detroit, Chicago style," he listed.

Now he's making pizza his own way.

"Thin crust, nice light, airy, fluffy dough. It's a pizza that I fell in love with," he shared.

The dough — like everything else at Pop's — is made from scratch.

"We just use flour, water, yeast and salt," he said.

To him, less is more.

He made a personal-sized veggie pizza for 3 News Now's Serese Cole.

The pizza was done in minutes, but the aroma lingered.

"I was smelling the pizza when you were away. You caught me!" said Serese.

He finished the pizza with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese, olive oil and a little parsley.

He also makes two types of breadsticks: cheese or garlic.

He's equally proud of his Calabrian wings. It's his creation.

"Calabrian is a chili that comes from Calabria, Italy and they are the best chilies ever," Cotrina explained.

The wings are covered with his special sauce and then put in his fiery oven.

You can see, smell, even hear them cooking.

Then, they're sauced again.

At Pop's Pizza, there's truly something for everybody and it's chef-approved.

"We cook from the heart. When we taste it, we're like, 'oh man, this is good,' you know. Then it's good to serve," he said with a smile.

Right now, Pop's sells two sizes of pizza: personalized and large pizzas.

The restaurant is located at the Inner Rail Food Hall in Aksarben Village at1911 South 67th Street.

Inner Rail is open every day. For more details, go to innerrailfoodhall.com.

