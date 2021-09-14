Coffee With the Chief: Ralston Police Chief Marc Leonardo

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The city of Ralston has been named one of the top 10 safest cities in the state of Nebraska for the past two years.

That's something the chief of police, Marc Leonardo, takes great pride in.

He was born and raised in Ralston and has been with the Ralston Police Department for 30 years.

Recently, 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole had the opportunity to sit down with the chief to talk about a number of things, beginning with his most recent challenge: hiring officers.

See the interview above.

