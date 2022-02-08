Douglas County Public Health Department: Omaha mask mandate to be reviewed on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In an email, the Douglas County Health Department announced that it will review the Omaha mask mandate on Wednesday.

This comes on the heels of a district court judge dismissing 13 of the 15 defendants in the state's lawsuit against health director, Dr. Lindsay Huse and Douglas County challenging the mandate.

Phil Rooney, a resource specialist with the department also said: "The seven-day average total number of cases needs to get below 200. We are now at 361.1. But today we had 412 new cases.

Hospital capacity must remain below 85% for seven days. We have been there for just the past three days."

