Sunday Walk-in Clinics available for COVID vaccines

OMAHA, NE — The Douglas County Health Department has announced two walk-in clinics on Sunday for people still seeking to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Below are the locations announced in a news release from DCHD.

The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is continuing to expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts to reach more residents. To make get a vaccination easy, the opportunities for walk-in vaccinations have increased.

On Sunday, the Testing and Vaccine Center, operated by Nebraska Medicine is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the Pfizer vaccine. That’s located at 5710 South 144th Street inside the old Super Saver Store in Millard.

That same afternoon, Girls Inc, will host a clinic in the gym of its North Omaha location at 2811 North 45th Street. Walk-ins for the Moderna vaccine are welcome from 2-6 p.m.

Appointments are available next week at multiple locations Anyone wanting to set a vaccination appointment can do so online by going to www.douglascountyhealth.com and following the links from “Click Here” in the big blue box