Westside schools will make masks optional when Omaha mask requirements are lifted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the extension of the Douglas County Health Department mask mandate for the City of Omaha, Westside Community Schools announced it will continue to require masks until the mandate is lifted. Once the Omaha mask requirement is removed by the health department, the school district plans to make masks optional for students and staff.

In an email to families, the district said: "It is our intent to move to optional masking for all of our schools/campuses once the Douglas County Health Department lets their mask mandate expire. We will keep you updated. Thank you for your ongoing support. For more information about COVID-19 and Westside, including guidelines, case counts, public resources and reporting positive cases, please click here. If you have questions, please email feedback@westside66.net."

