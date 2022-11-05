Growing Bennington to vote on $153 million bond for new high school, faces organized opposition

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Former Bennington Board of Education member Darren Siekman said he remembers his kids resorting to portable classrooms. And it's not something he wants to see happen again.

"Obviously they survived and they're productive adults now, but it's definitely not optimal," he said. "I worked hard during my time on the board to make sure we got rid of those and didn't have to add more in."

That's one reason why he supports the $153 million bond issue that will be on the ballot for Bennington voters on Tuesday. It would be used to support a second high school, athletics facilities, and security improvements. But it'd mean a 10 cent tax levy for every $100 of property value. A home valued at $350,000 would mean an extra $350 in property taxes.

It's something the district says it needs. Bennington is growing rapidly. When Superintendent Terry Haack took the reins in 2004, it had one K-12 school. Now, it has eight schools. The junior high and high school building built in 2005 eventually became Bennington High School. Now that building is projected to be slightly over capacity in just two years.

But the issue has organized opposition. In mix with the ones showing support for it, signs around town say, "It's OK to Vote AGAINST BOND$."

Erin Kloke, a mother of two kids in a district, says the motto is "vote no for now."

The concern, she said, among other things is the district's outstanding debt from six other school bonds sits at $178 million of $193 million approved by voters since 2003 and makes interest-only payments.

The district points out that more than $146 million of the bonds have been approved since 2015. About $30 million worth of bonds from the earlier bonds in 2003, 2007 and 2010. But about 97% of the last three bonds remain.

"We absolutely are going to need a second (high) school ... Another bond issue," Kloke said. "We're asking for a maximum of a one-year reset to get the new board and to then have them look at the fiscal feasibility of what we theoretically can afford, what we really need and what we don't need, and then push for a bond next year once we got a little bit of a better footing on what we really do need."

The debate has been a contentious one in Bennington, a supporter of the issue told 3 News Now. They felt speaking on TV about the matter would have impacted their personal and professional life around town.

"It's just the kind of the times we live in," said Siekman.

Kloke said the issue had been rushed. It was approved by the school board just days before the deadline to put it on the ballot. Speakers at a meeting the week prior expressed their concern with the priorities of the measure, including new athletic facilities.

Superintendent Terry Haack said the district would do everything it can to give students the best education possible regardless of if the issue passes. But he said the building can have an impact on education. He said some things could be worked around, but things like lunch and gym would be more difficult.

Haack said the current plan would help keep the tax levy consistent as Bennington continues to grow for decades to come.

"We think that's a good schedule to have," Haack said when asked about delaying principal payments. "So that not only the students today that are going to be utilizing those buildings, but the students and families of tomorrow will be helping pay for those buildings down the road."

The school district's information on the bond is here.

The opposition puts their materials on BanTheBond.com.

