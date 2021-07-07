Former Rosewood Academy location will have a new owner

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There is an update to a story our investigative team has been following for months, involving a daycare where three people, including one of the owners, were charged with caretaker neglect.

A new owner is taking over one of the locations of Rosewood Academy.

Sprouting Minds Childcare will soon be opening up the facility at 176th and Maple. The owner, Casey Miller, says they are giving families who had their kids enrolled at the currently closed Rosewood Academy free childcare for the month of August, which is when they hope to open.

In April, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order closing all three Rosewood Academy locations while it investigated.

All three have remained closed and, as of a few weeks ago, all three locations were listed as being up for rent.

