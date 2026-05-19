ADDRESSING MENTAL HEALTH: An inside look of the new Methodist Jennie Edmunsdon Behavioral Health facility

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — It'sa big step towards addressing mental healthin Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa.

The brand-new,MethodistJennieEdmundsonBehavioralHealthfacility in Council Bluffs

Itis a joint venture betweenMethodistJennieEdmundsonHospital andAcadiaHealthcare.

Teams of psychiatrists, nurses, therapists, and social workers will work together to treat patientsinsidedifferent wingsforeach age group.

The 96-bed facility willfocusonacute mental health and substance use disorders.

Monican Arora, thechief medical officer for the new,state-of-the-artfacility,says this is historic.

“It’s such a privilege to work in a facility that is not a repurposed unit but specifically made with mental health in mind to meet all the clients' needs,”Arora said. “Makingsureit'sgoing to beused forfunctional recovery — not justcrisisstabilization. This building is made for that.”

Patients will have access to inpatient care, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient programs– and evenelectroconvulsive therapy.

The buildingitself hastranquilfour tranquiloutdoor spacesanda gym.Arora says this iscrucialforhealingandhelpswith overall well-being.

The soft openingforthe new facility is set for June 9.

