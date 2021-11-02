Attorneys for Rep. Fortenberry file motion to dismiss federal charges

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, attorneys for Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry filed a Motion to Dismiss for Lack of Venue with the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Fortenberry's legal team is arguing that federal prosecutors can't prove that the alleged crimes took place in California and therefore, he shouldn't be charged in California.

On Oct. 20 the Nebraska congressman pleaded not guilty on three alleged felony charges. He was indicted by a federal grand jury the day before on "one county of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators looking into illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign," according to a social media statement from the U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles.

