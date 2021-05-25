Authorities continue to focus on Walnut Creek in search for Ryan Larsen

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — La Vista police continue concentrating their efforts on Walnut Creek Lake in Papillion in the search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen.

Authorities are now more than a week into the search for Larsen. He was last seen leaving La Vista West Elementary School on May 17.

Larsen has autism and is 5-foot-8 and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The La Vista Police Chief said kids with autism are drawn to water and they know Larsen had been to Walnut Creek before.

RELATED: Search for Ryan Larsen continues at Walnut Creek

Since Sunday, the Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District has lowered water levels at Walnut Creek, helping dive teams and search units since the water is murky and filled with a lot of vegetation.

Multiple agencies are helping with the search offering dive teams, advice, tech equipment and K-9 units.

So far, there are three different search dogs that have led authorities to the same place.

"When a K-9 will go in, a K-9 will hit based on a smell. Some K-9s will sit in alert, some other K-9s will lick the water, some other K-9s will jump in the water and get to the area that's usually within a specific yardage of how far that K-9 is at and we've had all 3 of those things happen," said Chief Bob Lausten with the La Vista Police Department.

There have also been multiple sonar hits, some of them tree branches and tires. There is an undercurrent in the creek and police have dealt with wind and rains over the past few days.

Agencies will continue to work together until Larsen is located.

RELATED: How to talk to your kids about Larsen's disappearance

The Walnut Creek Recreation Area is still open for visitors but police have appreciated all the residents who have made alternate plans.

People are encouraged to keep an eye out for Larsen and to call police if he’s spotted.

CONFIRMED: This post shared on The Truckers Missing Child Project’s Facebook page is NOT true.



It was shard to their following of roughly 17,000 people.



Ryan is sadly STILL missing. pic.twitter.com/uvvYDTChFG — Kent Luetzen (@KentLuetzen) May 25, 2021

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.