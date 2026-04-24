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Bacon responds to departures: 'This isn't just Secretary Hegseth's Pentagon, this is America's Pentagon'

Congressman Don Bacon describes damaged confidence in Secretary Pete Hegseth because of the volume of departures, including most recently, US Navy Secretary John Phelan. Watch Bacon's full response.
Congressman Don Bacon describes damaged confidence in Secretary Pete Hegseth because of the volume of departures, including most recently, US Navy Secretary John Phelan. Watch Bacon's full response.
Bacon responds to departures: 'This isn't just Secretary Hegseth's Pentagon, this is America's Pentagon'
Posted

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — He returned to his home district on Thursday night, then connected with reporters virtually Friday morning.

3 News Now's Mary Nelson asked Congressman Don Bacon (NE, District 2), who served as Brigadier General in the US Air Force, about high-level Pentagon departures.

He characterized the changes as creating uncertainty and instability - during an active conflict.

We're providing the full clip of the question and Bacon's response. Please watch the video to understand the scope of his perspective.

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