Bacon responds to departures: 'This isn't just Secretary Hegseth's Pentagon, this is America's Pentagon'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — He returned to his home district on Thursday night, then connected with reporters virtually Friday morning.

3 News Now's Mary Nelson asked Congressman Don Bacon (NE, District 2), who served as Brigadier General in the US Air Force, about high-level Pentagon departures.

He characterized the changes as creating uncertainty and instability - during an active conflict.

We're providing the full clip of the question and Bacon's response. Please watch the video to understand the scope of his perspective.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.