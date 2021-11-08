Bailey Boswell sentenced to life in prison

WILBER, Neb. (KMTV) — Bailey Boswell was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday morning for the 2017 murder of Sydney Loofe. This summer a three-judge panel heard arguments during a sentencing hearing and today determined that Boswell would get life in prison and not the death penalty for her role in the Loofe's killing.

One of the 3 judges finds that Boswell’s role in Loofe’s murder does not qualify for the death penalty, saying there was not aggravating factors beyond a reasonable doubt.



Boswell will get life in prison. https://t.co/z3v34fmOnC — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) November 8, 2021

We’ll know soon if Bailey Boswell will get the death penalty for the murder of Sydney Loofe in 2017.



Aubrey Trail already got a death sentence earlier this year for the same murder.



I’ll update what happens in court in this thread. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) November 8, 2021

Boswell’s parents and grandparents are here.



So is the family of Sydney Loofe, who sat out the 3-day death penalty hearing. The Loofe family is all wearing purple shirts in her honor. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) November 8, 2021

They largely argued that the way they disposed the body and some cuts on her body that weren’t a part of the dismemberment, showed it was a depraved killing.



Defense argued that Trail, not Boswell, largely did the dismembering and she was largely just following Trail. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) November 8, 2021

Judge Johnson makes it sound like they’re not taking Trail’s statements (which he said Boswell didn’t kill her) with much accuracy.



We’ll see if that affects their final decision. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) November 8, 2021

Johnson making it pretty clear the panel found that there are aggravating circumstances in this case. She’s citing other death penalty cases: Carey Dean Moore & John Jubert.



Specifically how they picked Loofe as a victim. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) November 8, 2021

Johnson says the mutilations prove aggravated circumstances beyond a reasonable doubt.



Mitigating factors (family, past abuse) could still save her from the death penalty. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) November 8, 2021

A hearing was held in July to determine Boswell's sentence. Her parents asked that she not be executed and defense attorney's pointed to mitigating factors such as an abusive relationship with co-defendant, Aubrey Trail and a previous abusive partner.

Bailey Boswell's mom: 'Please don't put her to death'

