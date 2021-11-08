Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bailey Boswell sentenced to life in prison

items.[0].image.alt
Pool Camera
Bailey Boswell attends sentancing
bailey boswell.png
Posted at 11:12 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 13:05:33-05

WILBER, Neb. (KMTV) — Bailey Boswell was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday morning for the 2017 murder of Sydney Loofe. This summer a three-judge panel heard arguments during a sentencing hearing and today determined that Boswell would get life in prison and not the death penalty for her role in the Loofe's killing.

A hearing was held in July to determine Boswell's sentence. Her parents asked that she not be executed and defense attorney's pointed to mitigating factors such as an abusive relationship with co-defendant, Aubrey Trail and a previous abusive partner.

SEE MORE: Bailey Boswell's mom: 'Please don't put her to death'

Bailey Boswell's mom: 'Please don't put her to death'

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018