Bailey Boswell sentencing hearing reaches third and final day

WILBER, Neb. (KMTV) — Jon Kipper at the Saline County courthouse for the third day of Bailey Boswell's sentencing hearing following her conviction for first-degree murder in the death of Sydney Loofe.

READ MORE: Bailey Boswell's mom: 'Please don't put her to death'

He'll be providing updates on Twitter throughout the day and have a report in the 6 p.m. newscast on Friday.

RELATED: Bailey Boswell sentencing hearing; graphic details from killing of Sydney Loofe reviewed in court

We’re on the third and final day of the sentencing hearing of Bailey Boswell.



She’s convicted of murdering Sydney Loofe.



The state seeks the death penalty, Boswell is hoping for life in prison.



Follow this thread for what’s going on in the Wilber courtroom. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) July 2, 2021

We again will hear from Eli McBride, an FBI special agent who worked on the case.



This is the second time hearing from him, as the state called him as their own witness on Wednesday.



He described what he saw at the scene where authorities found Loofe’s body. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) July 2, 2021

McBride describing an interview with Boswell’s father.



Says Boswell at a younger age, shadowed a doctor, saw blood during a surgery and passed out.



McBride says the office made a policy not to allow children to witness surgeries. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) July 2, 2021

McBride describes an interview with Boswell’s friend, who was an “emotional wreck” during the interview and believed it was completely out of character for Boswell to do something like this.



She also knew Trail and was less surprised about his involvement. — Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) July 2, 2021