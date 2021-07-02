Bailey Boswell sentencing hearing reaches third and final day

WILBER, Neb. (KMTV) — Jon Kipper at the Saline County courthouse for the third day of Bailey Boswell's sentencing hearing following her conviction for first-degree murder in the death of Sydney Loofe.
We're on the third and final day of the sentencing hearing of Bailey Boswell.
She’s convicted of murdering Sydney Loofe.
The state seeks the death penalty, Boswell is hoping for life in prison.
We again will hear from Eli McBride, an FBI special agent who worked on the case.— Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) July 2, 2021
This is the second time hearing from him, as the state called him as their own witness on Wednesday.
He described what he saw at the scene where authorities found Loofe’s body.
McBride describing an interview with Boswell’s father.— Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) July 2, 2021
Says Boswell at a younger age, shadowed a doctor, saw blood during a surgery and passed out.
McBride says the office made a policy not to allow children to witness surgeries.
McBride describes an interview with Boswell’s friend, who was an “emotional wreck” during the interview and believed it was completely out of character for Boswell to do something like this.— Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) July 2, 2021
She also knew Trail and was less surprised about his involvement.
Defense asking questions and trying to paint a picture that Trail was a controlling person, and that control was also directed at Boswell.— Jon Kipper (@jonnykip21) July 2, 2021