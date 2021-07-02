Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bailey Boswell sentencing hearing reaches third and final day

items.[0].image.alt
KMTV
Bailey Boswell in court for sentencing hearing
Bailey Boswell Hearing
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 12:48:36-04

WILBER, Neb. (KMTV) — Jon Kipper at the Saline County courthouse for the third day of Bailey Boswell's sentencing hearing following her conviction for first-degree murder in the death of Sydney Loofe.

READ MORE: Bailey Boswell's mom: 'Please don't put her to death'

He'll be providing updates on Twitter throughout the day and have a report in the 6 p.m. newscast on Friday.

RELATED: Bailey Boswell sentencing hearing; graphic details from killing of Sydney Loofe reviewed in court

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018