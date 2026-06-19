Bill Jensen describes last 25 years as a dream, prepares for final MCWS games as public address announcer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fans alive today may remember Jack Payne.

Otherwise, it's Bill Jensen's voice in the background of their College World Series memories. Jensen, who grew up in Benson and would take the bus to South Omaha as a kid to watch baseball, is preparing for this final games.

Jensen's first game as a fan was in 1957 at Omaha Municipal Stadium — which later became Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium.

"Back then, it was the whole excitement of the deal. I think we paid a buck and a quarter for the seats. They were general admission seats up in the grandstand," Jensen recalled.

Prior to the press box, Jensen worked nearly every corner of the stadium. He served as usher supervisor, ticket taker, pass gate worker, security at the Hall of Fame room, and scoreboard operator.

Then, after an audition, Jensen replaced Payne in 2001. His debut as public address announcer was anything but ordinary — President George W. Bush threw out the first pitch, making it the only time a sitting president has ever done so at the College World Series.

"Yea, what an experience to start out my career," Jensen shook his head.

Over the years, Jensen's voice became inseparable from the tournament itself. Fans who have never met him — know him.

"I was just talking with the people I was with, and this guy turned around and he said, 'You work the College World Series?' 'Yea.' And he said, 'I know your voice,'" Jensen smiled.

Among his most notable phrases — is one that just came about. Jensen doesn't recall how he first thought to say: 'Alright, it's time to play ball in Omaha.'

As he prepares to close this chapter, Jensen says the feeling of walking into the stadium has never gotten old.

"I don't know if words can describe it truthfully, but it's just a magic that kind of hits you when you hit the stadium and get inside and you sit down and it's like, 'Wow, this is it. This is the big deal of college baseball."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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