Bishop Neumann's Marching Cavaliers head to D.C. for National Independence Day Parade

UPDATE:

The organizers of America ‘s National Independence Day Parade, scheduled for July 4, 2026, at 10:30 AM, have regretfully canceled the parade due to extreme heat in the Washington, DC, region.

The National Weather Service has an Extreme Heat Warning for the District of Columbia, with heat index values expected to reach between 110°F and 115°F.

This decision was made after extensive consultation with the National Park Service, the District of Columbia City Government, and Freedom 250, and careful consideration of the safety of our participants, spectators, and staff as the top priority.

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The Marching Cavaliers from Bishop Neumann High School in Wahoo are heading to Washington, D.C., to march in the National Independence Day Parade — a milestone event marking the nation's 250th birthday.

Months of preparation, community support, and a roster adjustment made the trip possible.

Director Bill Kellett said the significance of the occasion drove the effort.

"If it wasn't the 250th birthday, I'm not sure we would have done the heavy lifting to get to this, but it's a momentous occasion. It's a milestone in the nation," Kellett said.

The band held its final rehearsal before the parade, running through uniform checks, instrument logistics, and high-knee marching drills.

At the same time, community members lined the streets for the rehearsal — with some arriving up to an hour early.

"It's amazing to see the people that are out here watching them march today. And the Wahoo community's got their back," one spectator said.

Another echoed that sentiment.

"We are ecstatic for them. We are so happy for them. They're doing an amazing job and Mr. Kellett is an amazing leader for this group."

Junior Andrew Hiemstra, who plays trombone, said the support doesn't go unnoticed.

"We're so blessed to be able to go there and represent Nebraska and all these other schools around us and everybody who's helping us make this trip possible."

Interestingly, the trip almost didn't happen.

"(Parade organizers) said, 'We think you look great, you sound great. But you're a little small for what we normally take,'" Kellett explained.

He kept recent graduates and added incoming freshmen — giving the Cavs the numbers they needed to earn their spot on Independence Avenue.

Before the D.C. parade, Kellett took the group to Papillion Days to practice marching with painted lines, simulating conditions they would face in the capital. (Kellett was the founding band director at Papillion-La Vista South before joining Bishop Neumann.)

The National Independence Day Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Central time on July 4. It will be carried in part on various networks and platforms and streamed in full on YouTube.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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