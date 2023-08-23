Watch Now
Bond set for daycare van driver charged in death of child

Protests at daycare where child died in car
Posted at 10:17 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 11:18:52-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ryan Williams, 62, the man charged with one count of child abuse in connection to the death of a one-year-old girl left in a daycare van, appeared in a Douglas County court Wednesday morning for the first time.

His bond is set at $50,000 and his next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26 at 9 a.m.

