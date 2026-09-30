Breakthrough T1D Walk returns to Omaha, drawing 2,000 participants to Heartwood Preserve

WEST OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The annual Breakthrough T1D Walk returns to Omaha — and, for the first year, hosted by UBT at Heartwood Preserve. Organizers expect 2,000 people locally in what is the largest global event of its kind.

"For our family, Walk Day is the best day of the year. It's better than Christmas," Chris Dunn said.

The Dunn family attended their first walk 20 years ago, shortly after Chris' son was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. Her daughter was later diagnosed, as well. Then, a few years ago, Chris received her own diagnosis — as an adult — and gets a therapy that could change the course of her condition.

"(It) will hopefully delay my progression and my need to start insulin therapy for years," Dunn said.

Events like the annual walk have helped make therapies like Tzield possible.

John Sutera, who has helped organize Omaha's walk, said the momentum behind the research is remarkable. The company for which he works, UBT, will serve as the hub for this year's event.

"We're not just doing this for the next 10, 15 years or whatever. They're very, very close and to be part of that is pretty exciting," Sutera said of the breakthroughs happening.

Omaha's walk had been combined with Lincoln's through and since the pandemic. This year's event marks a return to standalone gatherings.

Beyond new therapies and devices, updated screening guideance is also reshaping how Type 1 Diabetes is understood and detected. Chris' adult diagnosis reflects a broader reality that Breakthrough T1D is working to address.

"Yes, we know that people who have a family history of Type 1 Diabetes are more at risk, but we also know 85% of diagnoses have no direct family connection so everyone should be screened," she explained.

Breakthrough T1D emphasizes that the antibodies associated with Type 1 Diabetes can appear years before clinical symptoms emerge, making early detection critical to shaping what comes next for patients.

Heartwood Preserve is located south of Dodge off 144th Street. To learn more about the Omaha (Lincoln or Sioux City) walk, happening October 4, 2026, click here.

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