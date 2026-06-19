Brownville, Nebraska: A small town with a large cultural output

Brownville, Nebraska, has a population of just 142, but its cultural output is much larger than its size.

I spent a day in this small town in Nemaha County learning about why it has such a big impact.

The day began with a look at Brownville's history alongside Steve Woerth, who volunteers at the Brownville Creative District.

Founded in the 1850s, Brownville became a leading town in the Nebraska Territory because of its location along the Missouri River.

"The thing that brought people to Brownville at that time were the steamboats. We had a natural stone wharf that lined the river. It could dock anywhere from 5-7 steamboats at a time," Woerth said.

Then came the railroads, and attention shifted to the north. The transcontinental railroad ran through Omaha, not Brownville.

"All the affluent people in town, all the people who could, basically just packed up and left," Woerth said.

Over the decades, Brownville became a hub again, now for art and history.

Taking a tour in Woerth's golf cart, the next stop was the Schoolhouse Art Gallery, where Peggy Groff, president of the Fine Arts Association of Brownville, spoke about the local art scene.

"It's just amazing. We have packed houses here, and so they have opportunities, free of charge, to have some of the same things that the metro areas have," Groff said.

The Brownville Concert Series hosts nationally known cabaret acts. The town is also home to an American Folk Art Museum, the dredge boat the Meriwether Lewis, numerous historic homes, and plenty of parks.

"People like being here," Groff said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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