Candlelight vigil for campus sexual assault survivors planned at UNL

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - It's been one week since an alleged sexual assault happened at a University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity house.

For the past week, hundreds of students and community members have been gathering outside the Phi Gamma Delta house, demanding that the fraternity, often called FIJI, be banned from campus.

There's been an overwhelming sense of anger and frustration by protestors, but tonight they will be gathering under a more solemn tone. A candlelight vigil is planned to begin at 8 p.m. as a way to honor the survivors of campus sexual assault.

As the university investigates the alleged assault of a 17-year-old woman by a member, the fraternity is suspended. But this movement has really grown beyond this singular report, with survivors of assault coming forward both on the streets and to the university police to tell their story.

Just today, there were five new reports of sexual assault reported to campus police, but four of those stem from incidents that are reported to have occurred last year or early this year.

3 News Now reporter Jessika Eidson spoke with a representative of UNL Monday afternoon who said it's a good thing these old incidents are being reported because it means there will be investigations and the survivors can get the resources they need.

She also said there are no new updates on the investigation into the fraternity member. 3 News Now has more on the demonstrations planned for tonight during our 10 p.m. show.

