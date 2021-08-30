UNL fraternity removes member, places self on self-suspension following sexual assault allegation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to an Instagram post by University of Nebraska Lincoln (UNL) fraternity Sigma Chi, the fraternity has removed a member, placed itself on self-suspension and is working with officials following an allegation of sexual assault by one of its members. The allegation comes about a week after another campus fraternity became the target of a sexual assault allegation.

The post reads:

The Sigma Chi Fraternity was notified of a sexual assault allegation occurring on our property. Effective this morning, the member accused has been removed from the organization and we have self-reported the incident to the University as well as our International Headquarters. We have placed our chapter on a self-suspension. We are doing everything in our power to respect the privacy of the parties involved. Please allow the University and our International Headquarters to gather the facts and conduct a proper investigation.

A UNL spokesperson said they are aware of the situation and are taking the necessary next steps to aid an investigation into the alleged assault.

UNL chief communication and marketing officer Deb Fiddelke said:

The university first learned of this alleged sexual assault at 11:27pm last night from an Instagram post affiliated with the UNL Sigma Chi chapter. A report was filed with the university police department two hours later, for an incident that allegedly occurred several days ago.



It’s unfortunate that a possible sexual assault was reported on social media prior to being reported to the police. The university police department is now fully investigating this incident.

