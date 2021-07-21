Carbon monoxide poisoning sends nearly two dozen people to hospital overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Crews are looking for the cause of an overnight carbon monoxide scare in Irvington.

They were called to a house near 87th and Reid St around 11 p.m. Tuesday night after nearly two dozen people showed up at CHI Immanuel to be checked for possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

At least eight of those patients were later transferred to Nebraska Medicine for more intensive care.

Crews searched the house for other possible victims but did not find anyone inside.

MUD crews remained on the scene until carbon monoxide levels returned to normal.

