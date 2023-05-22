Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Celeste Burgess pleads guilty in Madison County to charges of illegally burying fetus

celeste.jpg
FILE
Celeste Burgess in court
celeste.jpg
Posted at 3:37 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 16:37:46-04

MADISON, Neb. (KMTV) — Celeste Burgess, 18, pleaded guilty to one count of removing/concealing/abandoning a dead human body — a class 4 felony — in the District Court of Madison County on Monday. She was also charged with two misdemeanors, which were dropped.

Celeste was 29 weeks pregnant when her mother, Jessica Burgess, allegedly gave her abortion pills in April of 2022. Mother and daughter were both charged with illegally disposing of the body. Jessica is also charged with performing an illegal abortion. At the time, abortions in Nebraska were illegal after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

SEE MORE: Nebraska teen accused of illegally burying fetus appears in court

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018