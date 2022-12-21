City of Omaha, NDOT crews prepare for incoming winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Blinding snow and bitter cold likely won’t be enough to keep snowplow crews off the roads as they gear up for some very busy days ahead.

Plow crews with the city of Omaha and the Nebraska Department of Transportation working hour shifts ahead of and during and after the storm

“We (know we’re) going to get some snow, but the amounts are variable depending on what forecast you listen to so we’re preparing for the worst,” said Jim Laughlin with NDOT.

Officials with Omaha Public Works say the biggest challenge with this storm is the extreme cold. Austin Rowser with Omaha Public Works said the city will not be salting roads beforehand with this storm.

“We’re looking at temperatures that are cold enough that salt probably won’t be very effective after midnight,” said Rowser. “We’re looking at some abrasive use, sand things like that will help citizens with traction.”

The winter storm is the first since concerns were raised over whether there would be enough snowplow operators this season. NDOT shows how their trucks allow them to do more with fewer drivers.

“That trailer articulates out and allows that truck to plow a second lane. Where this became important is while we’re short on employees. By plowing two lanes, it frees up employees," said Laughlin.

The City of Omaha will have about 110 plow trucks working the roads, plus an additional 150-200 contract workers clearing side streets. NDOT will have 50 plows covering area highways.

Drivers venturing out during the storm are asked by officials to give plow trucks plenty of room to work.

“There’s going to be some patience required with this storm, but we’ll work as hard as we can in a safe manner to get it done,” said Omaha City Engineer Todd Pfitzer.

