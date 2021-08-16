Classic Hollywood films screening in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A collaboration by two Omaha arts organizations is exploring the classic Hollywood aesthetic in three classic films.

Film Streams and the Joslyn Arts Museum teamed up to put on Interior Luxe: Art Deco in Three Films, connecting the museum's current exhibit on art deco with some classic movies that helped define the style of the 20th century.

The three-part series includes "Flying Down to Rio" and the "Wizard of Oz," with the first film, "Grand Hotel," shown this last weekend.

"The first screening of "Grand Hotel" was amazing. We're at lower capacity right now but we still sold out, so it was a really good time,” said artistic director Diana Martinez. “It felt really nice to be back in the theatre for our first classics series in 17 months.”

If you're interested in attending either of the next two films at the Ruth Sokolof Theater, you can get tickets on the Film Streams website.

