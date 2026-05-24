Community gathers at Miller's Landing Park to honor fallen service members on Memorial Day

Memorial Day served as a reminder that loss touches everyone — not just military families — and that community support plays a vital role in helping people cope.

The reading of names at Miller's Landing Park gave the community a tangible way to honor those who died in service

For mothers like Kimberly Massey, grief doesn't have an expiration date carrying the loss of a child is a daily reality



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The reading of names served as a powerful tribute at Miller's Landing Park, honoring the lives of those lost as the community came together through a series of grief-related activities to mark Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is dedicated to remembering those who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Cliff McEvoy, the executive director of Collective for Hope, served in the Air Force for six and a half years. McEvoy said that while service members understand the risks that come with serving their country, grief and loss leave a lasting impact on everyone connected.

"Grief and loss is something that is universal. It's inevitable. Something we will all experience. Everyone who signs up to serve their country understands that grief is a possibility. We've all been highly impacted," McEvoy said.

The organization also used the occasion to reflect on grief and loss more broadly emotions that touch not only military families, but everyone.

"We're here to provide space for people to share their people, their special person stories and memories," McEvoy said.

Kimberly Massey attended the event to remember her daughter, Karlie Alexa Massey, who was just 14 years old when she died while battling leukemia.

"She got COVID, and it took her in nine hours. Septic shock is a horrible, horrible thing, and it goes very quickly. And before you know it they're gone," Massey said.

Massey said grief does not simply fade with time.

"You never really stopped going through grief, and anytime you lose someone, especially a child, you carry that heavy rock every day," Massey said.

She added that community support has been essential in navigating life after loss.

"After you lose someone that's so important to you like this, it's never gonna be the same. They can help you navigate that day to day life and everything that's so hard," Massey said.

McEvoy echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the importance of coming together.

"We often say at Collective for Hope, what an honor it is to do this work together in our community. We are here to honor grief together," McEvoy said.

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