Community gathers to honor life of Ralston student Tanner Farrell

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha community gathered to honor the life of Ralston High School student, Tanner Farrell on Thursday. He died after his friend allegedly shot him on accident last weekend.

Community members held a celebration of life at the Citylight Church. At the service, his sister spoke about the impact he had on the family's lives.

"The best day of my life was January 21st, 2004. And the worst day of my life was March 12, 2022. On January 21, 2004, my dream finally came true and I became a big sister...Jokingly, Tanner always said the worst day of his life was Christmas 2009 because that was when we found out Tatum was being born. But never I have I ever seen Tanner as happy as he was the day his baby sister was born,” said Taylor Kayle Carson, Tanner’s sister.

