Community to gather for public visitation of fallen marine Cpl. Daegan Page

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Family, friends and the community will gather Thursday night to pay their respects to Corporal Daegan Page, the young marine killed during an attack on the Kabul airport last month.

Thousands turned out last Friday as the 23-year old Millard South graduate's remains were returned to Omaha.

The family has continually thanked the community for their outpouring of support since the marine was killed in that attack in Afghanistan in late august.

A public visitation Thursday is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Saint Paul Lutheran Church located at 133rd and Millard Ave.

The community is encouraged to attend Thursday's visitation.

Friday, his funeral service will be held at the church at 10 a.m.

Seating is limited and the sanctuary will be reserved for family and friends of Corporal Page.

Following the funeral service, Corporal Page will be laid to rest at the Omaha National Cemetery in a service to include full military honors.

Omaha Police will close the processional route with traffic re-routed or delayed from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.

Because of expected crowds, VA officials are asking people to pay tribute to him along the procession route.

Friday morning's funeral services will all be streamed online.

The family has requested media to help with this effort, giving people a chance to watch the service from their home or business.

We will carry the entire service on our website and on all our streaming platforms.

The family said they've heard of various groups that are planning to gather at local restaurants or other locations to watch the service together.

They're encouraging people to do this and to share photos of their gatherings on the Corporal Daegan Page - Never Forgotten Facebook page.

SEE MORE: Sen. Ernst honors fallen Cpl. Daegan Page, speaks in Senate about her connection to his family

