Connect with OPA: Free concerts this summer in North and South Omaha

NORTH OMAHA, Neb. — In addition to Broadway shows and concerts, Omaha Performing Arts offers a range of education and community engagement events.

This month, KMTV's series turns to free summer concerts - including those at Miller Park and Upland Park.

Visit this website for the lineup of shows in June, July and August in North Omaha.

And, click here for details about the all-day festival, Global Sounds, which returns in June to South Omaha.

Because these events are sponsored by Omaha Performing Arts' partners, admission is free.

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