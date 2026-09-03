Connect with OPA: Free tickets and discounts for service members, vets and first responders

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Through partnerships with Blue Star Families, VetTix and 1stTix — Omaha Performing Arts provides opportunities to neighbors who are active duty, have served in the U.S. Military, or are first responders to see shows for free or at a reduced cost. Many classes and camps are also available — free or discounted.

This link will take you straight to the website to sign up.

Also coming soon from the organization: Hero's Encore, which "will use the arts to guide military veterans, transitioning service members, and first responders on a transformative journey from peer to performer, utilizing musical expression as a tool for self-discovery, healing, and a renewed sense of purpose."

Connect with OPA is a KMTV-exclusive series created to make the arts more accessible, often from within our neighborhoods, at little to no cost.

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