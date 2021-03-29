Creighton basketball fans hopeful for basketball team's future

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Creighton University men's basketball fans got to see their team go further than they ever have before, but they will not see the Bluejays again this season after a loss to Gonzaga on Sunday. Fans say they are still hopeful for the future of the team.

Still riding the high of last week’s win against the Ohio Bobcats, Creighton basketball fans were excited to see their team play in its first ever Sweet 16 game.

After the Bluejays missed their chance to prove themselves last year because of the canceled NCAA tournament, seeing the team make it this far was a treat for those cheering them on in Omaha like Matt Dovgan.

A former student of Gonzaga and current student of Creighton, Grady Arnzen was not the most popular guy after today's game. #GonzagavsCreighton #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/2NImuZntzS — Jessika Eidson KMTV (@JessikaEidsonTV) March 28, 2021

“I’m just super happy that my time here at Creighton has been coming to this climax of getting a Sweet 16 chance, so that’s really special for us as students," Dovgan said.

Just blocks away from Creighton University, Addy’s Sports Bar and Grill hosted many students and alumni for Sunday's game against Gonzaga.

Not every Creighton student was cheering for their own team. Grady Arnzen, who went to undergrad at Gonzaga and is currently studying medicine at Creighton, said the decision to cheer on the Bulldogs was an easy one.

“I had a long time, trying to decide which one I wanted to wear, but I go to rep the alma mater and the best team in the country," Arnzen said.

Though the Bluejays did ultimately miss their chance to move on in this tournament, losing 83-65, fans still believe the men’s basketball team has a bright future.

“Overall, I’m just really happy we got a chance to play in this game and put our talent on display," Dovgan said. "I hope that helps with recruiting, and putting us out in the national spotlight.”

Even those who cheered against Creighton are excited to see what the team will bring next year.

“See them in the finals, that'd be cool," Arnzen said. "Or the Elite 8 or something.”

