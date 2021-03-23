Menu

SWEET 16 BOUND! Creighton beats Ohio to advance to first Sweet 16

Creighton fans excited for big game vs Ohio
Posted at 7:18 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 00:04:56-04

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team beat Ohio, 72-58, to advance to its first Sweet 16 since the NCAA Tournament expanded to at least 64 teams.

Marcus Zegarowski led all scorers with 20 points. All five starters for Creighton finished in double figures.

CU used a 16-2 run at the end of the first half to open up a 39-24 halftime advantage.

The Jays (22-8) will face top overall seed & undefeated Gonzaga (28-0) on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. Central right here on KMTV.

