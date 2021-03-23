Creighton fans cheer on Bluejays in NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a historic night in Omaha, as Creighton University fans watched their team seal a spot in the Sweet 16 with a win over Ohio in Indianapolis.

After a long wait, Creighton fans have something to cheer about. Last year, the Creighton Bluejays were ready to prove themselves at the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament when COVID hit, shutting down many events including March Madness.

“It was really upsetting to see them have to cut their season short when we thought we had such a good run," said Sarah Hansberry, a student at Creighton. "Hopefully this year it makes up for last year.”

As the Bluejays took on the Ohio Bobcats in Indianapolis on Monday, fans came together at the Session Room in Omaha to do their part.

“Same table, same seat, ordered the same first drink and everything," said Nash Holm, a Creighton Alumnus. "You’ve got to be careful.”

The odd man out was Bryce Butt, who was sitting at the bar in his green gear to cheer on the Bobcats. Butt, an Omaha native and Ohio alumnus, said he was hoping to see the two teams face off.

“Last time we were in the tournament, we went to the Sweet 16," Butt said of the Bobcats. "So I figured what better way to do it than in a Jay bar.”

In the end, the patience and faith of the Creighton fans paid off, and they were able to be part of the historic night.

“I’m so excited right now," said Hansberry. "I’m trying to keep it together, but I am just so excited.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.