Cycling couple stops in Hooper on their journey across the United States

While in Hooper for a story about their 150-year celebration, Meteorologist Joseph Meyer met a couple making a cross-country journey on their bikes.

Paul and Ann Koenig are biking the Great American Wheel route, which runs from Seattle to Washington, D.C. When Joseph met them in Hooper, they were on day 41 of their journey.

The Koenigs said Nebraska has been a standout stretch of the trip.

"It's a big state, and the people have been amazing here, very friendly," Paul said.

Ann described one memorable moment on the road.

"Lots of people have stopped to talk to us when we've been in cafes. Yesterday we were biking along a gravel road, and a man pulls up beside us and is driving next to us. 'Hey, I saw you in Wisner. You guys are doing a great job.' So it's really, really nice," Ann said.

The couple also expressed gratitude to drivers who have shared the road with them.

"We just can't be thankful enough for the kind drivers and being patient with us when we're in the way, and thank you for your hospitality here in Nebraska," Ann said.

Due to the summer heat, the Koenigs plan to temporarily pause their cross-country journey in Omaha. They plan to resume the ride from Omaha to Washington, D.C. sometime in the late summer or fall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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